CSS Grid is a powerful tool that allows for two-dimensional layouts to be created on the web. This guide was created as a resource to help you better understand and learn Grid, and was organized in a way I thought made the most sense when learning it.

Huge thank you to Mozilla Developer Network and W3C for the CSS Grid resources; ladies Jen Simmons and Rachel Andrew, who are major contributors to Grid, and it wouldn’t be where it’s at without them; and my amazing company, Planning Center ❤️, for allowing me the time to dive in and learn CSS Grid during Free Week.

Table of Contents