CSS Grid is a powerful tool that allows for two-dimensional layouts to be created on the web. This guide was created as a resource to help you better understand and learn Grid, and was organized in a way I thought made the most sense when learning it.
Huge thank you to Mozilla Developer Network and W3C for the CSS Grid resources; ladies Jen Simmons and Rachel Andrew, who are major contributors to Grid, and it wouldn’t be where it’s at without them; and my amazing company, Planning Center ❤️, for allowing me the time to dive in and learn CSS Grid during Free Week.
Table of Contents
- Grid Container
- Explicit Grid
- Minimum and Maxmum Grid Track Sizes
- Repeating Grid Tracks
- Grid Gaps (Gutters)
- Positioning Items by Grid Line Numbers
- Spanning Items Across Rows and Columns
- Naming Grid Lines
- Positioning Items by Line Names
- Naming and Positioning Items by Lines with the Same Name
- Naming and Positioning Items by Grid Areas
- Implicit Grid
- Implicitly Named Grid Areas
- Implicitly Named Grid Lines
- Layering Grid Items
- Aligning Grid Items (Box Alignment)
- Aligning Grid Tracks
Grid Container
Create a grid container by setting the
display property with a value of
grid or
inline-grid. All direct children of grid containers become grid items.
display: grid
Grid items are placed in rows by default and span the full width of the grid container.
display: inline-grid
Explicit Grid
Explicitly set a grid by creating columns and rows with the
grid-template-columns and
grid-template-rows properties.
grid-template-rows: 50px 100px
A row track is created for each value specified for
grid-template-rows. Track size values can be any non-negative, length value (
px,
%,
em, etc.)
Items 1 and 2 have fixed heights of
50px and
100px.
Because only 2 row tracks were defined, heights of items 3 and 4 are defined by the contents of each.
grid-template-columns: 90px 50px 120px
Like rows, a column track is created for each value specified for
grid-template-columns.
Items 4, 5 and 6 were placed on a new row track because only 3 column track sizes were defined; and because they were placed in column tracks 1, 2 and 3, their column sizes are equal to items 1, 2 and 3.
Grid items 1, 2 and 3 have fixed widths of
90px,
50px and
120px respectively.
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 2fr
The
fr unit helps create flexible grid tracks. It represents a fraction of the available space in the grid container (works like Flexbox’s unitless values).
In this example, items 1 and 2 take up the first two (of four) sections while item 3 takes up the last two.
grid-template-columns: 3rem 25% 1fr 2fr
fr is calculated based on the remaining space when combined with other length values.
In this example,
3rem and
25% would be subtracted from the available space before the size of
fr is calculated:
1fr = ((width of grid) - (3rem) - (25% of width of grid)) / 3
Minimum and Maximum Grid Track Sizes
Tracks sizes can be defined to have a minimum and/or maximum size with the
minmax() function.
grid-template-rows: minmax(100px, auto);
grid-template-columns: minmax(auto, 50%) 1fr 3em;
The
minmax() function accepts 2 arguments: the first is the minimum size of the track and the second the maximum size. Alongside length values, the values can also be
auto, which allows the track to grow/stretch based on the size of the content.
In this example, the first row track is set to have a minimum height of
100px, but its maximum size of
auto will allow the row track to grow it the content is taller than
100px.
The first column track has a minimum size of
auto, but its maximum size of
50% will prevent it from getting no wider than
50% of the grid container width.
Repeating Grid Tracks
Define repeating grid tracks using the
repeat() notation. This is useful for grids with items with equal sizes or many items.
grid-template-rows: repeat(4, 100px);
grid-template-columns: repeat(3, 1fr);
The
repeat() notation accepts 2 arguments: the first represents the number of times the defined tracks should repeat, and the second is the track definition.
grid-template-columns: 30px repeat(3, 1fr) 30px
repeat() can also be used within track listings.
In this example, the first and last column tracks have widths of
30px, and the 3 column tracks in between, created by
repeat(), have widths of
1fr each.
Grid Gaps (Gutters)
The
grid-column-gap and
grid-row-gap properties create gutters between columns and rows.
Grid gaps are only created in between columns and rows, and not along the edge of the grid container 🙌 .
grid-row-gap: 20px;
grid-column-gap: 5rem;
Gap size values can be any non-negative, length value (
px,
%,
em, etc.)
grid-gap: 100px 1em
grid-gap is shorthand for
grid-row-gap and
grid-column-gap.
If two values are specified, the first represents
grid-row-gap and the second
grid-column-gap.
grid-gap: 2rem
One value sets equal row and column gaps.
Positioning Items by Grid Line Numbers
Grid lines are essentially lines that represent the start of, the end of, or between column and row tracks.
Each line, starting from the start of the track and in the direction of the grid, is numbered incrementally starting from 1.
grid-row-start: 2;
grid-row-end: 3;
grid-column-start: 2;
grid-column-end: 3;
This 2-column by 3-row grid results in 3 column lines and 4 grid lines. Item 1 was repositioned by row and column line numbers.
If an item spans only one row or column,
grid-row/column-end is not necessary.
grid-row: 2;
grid-column: 3 / 4;
grid-row is shorthand for
grid-row-start and
grid-row-end.
grid-column is shorthand for
grid-column-start and
grid-column-end.
If one value is provided, it specifies
grid-row/column-start.
If two values are specified, the first value corresponds to
grid-row/column-start and the second
grid-row/column-end, and must be separated by a forward slash
/.
grid-area: 2 / 2 / 3 / 3
grid-area is shorthand for
grid-row-start,
grid-column-start,
grid-row-end and
grid-column-end.
If four values are specified, the first corresponds to
grid-row-start, the second
grid-column-start, the third
grid-row-end and the fourth
grid-column-end.
Spanning Items Across Rows and Columns
Grid items span only one column and row track by default, but can span multiple row and/or column tracks using the same properties to position them.
grid-column-start: 1;
grid-column-end: 4;
Set a grid item to span more than one column track by setting
grid-column-end to a column line number that is more than one column away from
grid-column-start.
grid-row-start: 1;
grid-row-end: 4;
Grid items can also span across multiple row tracks by setting
grid-row-end to more than one row track away.
grid-row: 2 / 5;
grid-column: 2 / 4;
Shorthand properties
grid-row and
grid-column can also be used to position and span grid items more than one row or column.
grid-row: 2 / span 3;
grid-column: span 2;
The keyword
span, followed by the # of columns or rows to span, can also be used.
Naming Grid Lines
Grid lines can be named when defining the grid with the
grid-template-rows and
grid-template-columns properties. Line names can then be referenced to position grid items.
grid-template-rows: [row-1-start] 1fr [row-2-start] 1fr [row-2-end];
grid-template-columns: [col-1-start] 1fr [col-2-start] 1fr [col-3-start] 1fr [col-3-end];
Assign names to grid lines when defining your grid with the
grid-template-rows and
grid-template-columns properties.
In line names, avoid keywords that appear in the specification (e.g.
span) to not cause confusion.
Assigned line names must be wrapped in square brackets
[name-of-line] and placed relative to the grid tracks.
grid-template-rows: [row-start row-1-start] 1fr [row-1-end row-2-start] 1fr [row-2-end row-end];
grid-template-columns: [col-start] 1fr [col-2-start] 1fr [col-3-start] 1fr [col-end];
Multiple names can be assigned to grid lines by adding names within square brackets and separating each with a whitespace.
Each line name can then be referenced when positioning grid items by line names.
Positioning Items by Line Names
With named grid lines, items can be positioned by line names and numbers.
grid-row-start: row-2-start;
grid-row-end: row-end;
grid-column-start: col-2-start;
grid-column-end: col-end;
Referenced line names should not be wrapped in square brackets.
grid-row: row-2-start / row-end;
grid-column: col-2-start / col-end;
grid-row and
grid-column shorthand properties also support the use of grid line names when positioning items.
Naming and Positioning Items by Grid Lines with the Same Name
Lines can be assigned the same name with the
repeat() function. This can save you time from having to name each line in track definitions.
grid-template-rows: repeat(3, [row-start] 1fr [row-end]);
grid-template-columns: repeat(3, [col-start] 1fr [col-end]);
Line name assignments can also be included within the
repeat() function. This results in multiple grid lines with the same names.
Lines with the same name are also assigned the a line’s position/name’s occurrence number, which allows it to be uniquely identified from another line with the same name.
grid-row: row-start 2 / row-end 3;
grid-column: col-start / col-start 3;
To position items by lines with the same name, reference the line’s name and position/name’s occurrence number—the name and number should be separated by a whitespace.
In this example, item 1’s row position starts at the 2nd grid line named
row-start and ends at the 3rd grid line named
row-end; and its column position starts at the 1st grid line named
col-start and ends at the 3rd grid line named
col-start.
Naming and Positioning Items by Grid Areas
Like grid line names, grid areas can also be named with the
grid-template-areas property. Names can then be referenced to position grid items.
grid-template-areas: "header header" "content sidebar" "footer footer";
grid-template-rows: 150px 1fr 100px;
grid-template-columns: 1fr 200px;
Sets of names should be surrounded in single or double quotes, and each name separated by a whitespace.
Each set of names defines a row, and each name defines a column.
grid-row-start: header;
grid-row-end: header;
grid-column-start: header;
grid-column-end: header;
Grid area names can be referenced by the same properties to position grid items:
grid-row-start,
grid-row-end,
grid-column-start, and
grid-column-end.
grid-row: footer;
grid-column: footer;
The
grid-row and
grid-column shorthand properties can also reference grid area names.
grid-area: sidebar;
The
grid-area shorthand property can also be used to reference grid area names.
Implicit Grid
An implicit grid is created when a grid needs to position items outside of the explicit grid because there isn’t enough space for items in the explicitly defined tracks or you decide to position something outside of the explicit grid. Those items are then auto-placed in the implicit grid.
The implicit grid can be defined using the
grid-auto-rows,
grid-auto-columns, and
grid-auto-flow properties.
grid-template-rows: 70px;
grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr);
grid-auto-rows: 140px;
In this example we’ve only defined one row track, therefore grid items 1 and 2 are
70px tall.
A second row track was auto-created to make room for items 3 and 4.
grid-auto-rows defines the row track sizes in the implicit grid, which is reflected by the the
140px heights of items 3 and 4.
grid-auto-flow: row
The default flow (direction) of a grid is
row.
grid-auto-flow: column
A grid’s flow can be changed to
column.
grid-template-columns: 30px 60px;
grid-auto-flow: column;
grid-auto-columns: 1fr;
In this example, we’ve only defined the sizes of the first two column tracks—item 1 is
30px wide and item 2,
60px.
Column tracks are auto-created in the implicit grid to make room for items 3, 4 and 5; and track sizes are defined by
grid-auto-columns.
Implicitly Named Grid Areas
Grid lines can generally be named whatever you’d like, but assigning names ending in
-start and
-end comes with added benefits—they implicitly create named grid areas, which can be referenced for positioning.
grid-template-rows: [outer-start] 1fr [inner-start] 1fr [inner-end] 1fr [outer-end];
grid-template-columns: [outer-start] 1fr [inner-start] 1fr [inner-end] 1fr [inner-end];
In this example, both rows and columns have
inner-start and
inner-end lines, which implicitly assigns the grid area’s name as
inner.
grid-area: inner
Grid items can then be positioned by the grid area name as opposed to line names.
Implicitly Named Grid Lines
Implicitly named grid lines work in reverse to implicitly named grid areas—naming grid areas implicitly assigns names to grid lines.
grid-template-areas: "header header" "content sidebar" "footer footer";
grid-template-rows: 80px 1fr 40px;
grid-template-columns: 1fr 200px;
Named grid areas will implicitly name the grid lines along the edges of the area. Those grid lines will be named based on the area name and suffixed with
-start or
-end.
grid-row-start: header-start;
grid-row-end: content-start;
grid-column-start: footer-start;
grid-column-end: sidebar-end;
In this example, the header was positioned using the implicit grid line names.
Layering Grid Items
Grid items can be layered/stacked by properly positioning them and assigning
z-index when necessary.
.item-1,
.item-2 {
grid-row-start: 1;
grid-column-end: span 2;
}
.item-1 { grid-column-start: 1; z-index: 1; }
.item-2 { grid-column-start: 2 }
In this example, items 1 and 2 are positioned to start on row line 1 and set to span 2 columns.
Both items are positioned by grid line numbers. Item 1 is set to start at column line 1, and item 2 at column line 2, which results in both items overlapping in the center column track.
By default, item 2 would sit on top of item 1; however, we’ve created stacking context by assigning
z-index: 1 to item 1, resulting it to sit on top of item 2.
grid-row-start: header-start;
grid-row-end: content-end;
grid-column-start: content-start;
grid-column-end: sidebar-start;
z-index: 1;
In this example, a grid item is positioned and layered on top using implicit grid line names from the defined
grid-template-areas.
Aligning Grid Items (Box Alignment)
CSS’s Box Alignment Module complements CSS Grid to allow items to be aligned along the row of column axis.
justify-items and
justify-self align items along the row axis, and
align-items and
align-self align items along the column axis.
justify-items and
align-items are applied to the grid container and support the following values:
auto
normal
start
end
center
stretch
baseline
first baseline
last baseline
.grid {
grid-template-rows: 80px 80px;
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr;
grid-template-areas: "content content"
"content content";
}
.item { grid-area: content }
.grid {
justify-items: start
}
Items are positioned at the start of the row axis (row line number
1).
justify-items: center
Items are positioned at the center of the row axis.
justify-items: end
Items are positioned at the end of the row axis.
justify-items: stretch
Items are stretched across the entire row axis.
stretch is the default value.
align-items: start
Items are positioned at the start of the column axis (column line
1).
align-items: center
Items are positioned at the center of the column axis.
align-items: end
Items are positioned at the end of the column axis.
align-items: stretch
Items are stretched across the entire column axis.
justify-items: center
align-items: center
Items are positioned at the center of the row and column axes.
Individual items can be self-aligned with the
align-self and
justify-self properties. These properties support the following valuse:
auto
normal
start
end
center
stretch
baseline
first baseline
last baseline
.item-1 { justify-self: start }
.item-2 { justify-self: center }
.item-3 { justify-self: end }
justify-self aligns individual items along the row axis.
.item-1 { align-self: start }
.item-2 { align-self: center }
.item-3 { align-self: end }
align-self aligns items along the column axis.
.item-1 {
justify-self: center
align-self: center
}
Item 1 is positioned at the center of the row and column axes.
Aligning Grid Tracks
Grid tracks can be aligned relative to the grid container along the row and column axes.
align-content aligns tracks along the row axis and
justify-content along the column axis. They support the following properties:
normal
start
end
center
stretch
space-around
space-between
space-evenly
baseline
first baseline
last baseline
.grid {
width: 100%;
height: 300px;
grid-template-columns: repeat(4, 45px);
grid-template-rows: repeat(4, 45px);
grid-gap: 0.5em;
justify-content: start;
}
start aligns column tracks along and at the start of the row axis—it is the default value.
justify-content: end;
Columns are aligned at the end of the row axis.
justify-content: center;
Columns are aligned at the center of the row axis.
justify-content: space-around;
The remaining space of the grid container is distributed and applied to the start and end of each column track.
justify-content: space-between;
The remaining space is distributed between the column tracks.
justify-content: space-evenly;
The remaining space is distributed where the space between the columns are equal to the space at the start and end of the row track.
align-content: start;
start aligns rows at the start of the column axis and is the default value.
align-content: end;
Rows are aligned at the end of the column axis.
align-content: center;
Rows are aligned at the center of the column axis.
align-content: space-around;
The remaining space of the grid container is distributed and applied to the start and end of each row track.
align-content: space-between;
The remaining space is distributed between the row tracks.
align-content: space-evenly;
The remaining space is distributed where the space between the rows are equal to the space at the start and end of the column track.
This guide is designed to give you a fairly comprehensive overview of Grid; however, it doesn’t pretend to be a complete technical documentation. Be sure to check out the specs of Mozilla Developer Network and W3C for an even deeper dive.
